Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
In an emailed statement, Parks Canada said two park visitors were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when they encountered a bear.
Both people were injured after the bear charged at them. They used bear spray and the bear disengaged, which gave them time to leave the area.
The two people hiked out of the area and were taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.
Parks Canada said the bear has not been located and the species is unknown at this time. Parks staff are investigating the incident.
In a closure alert on Wednesday, Parks Canada said the area surrounding Crandell Lake has been closed.
The closure area includes:
- Mount Crandell including Crandell Lake Trail, Crandell Lake Campground, Crandell Loop from the Townsite to the Crandell Lake Trailhead, Crandell Mountain Campground and Canyon Church Camp.
- Ruby Ridge to the north slopes of Mount Blakiston including Ruby Falls and Ruby Lake.
- Lineham Trail including Lineham Cliffs and the south slopes of Mount Blakiston.
A map shows the area of closure in the Crandell Lake area in Waterton Lakes National Park that was put in place on June 12, 2024 due to a serious bear incident. (Courtesy: Parks Canada)
No further details about the incident were provided by Parks Canada.
Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, carrying a maximum penalty $25,000.
Bear sightings can be reported by calling 1-888- 927-3367 or notifying Parks Canada staff.
