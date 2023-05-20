Bear spotted up a tree in southwest Calgary

Police were on scene Saturday morning in southwest Calgary after a bear was spotted up a tree. By 10 a.m., Fish and Wildlife instructed polie officers to stand down as the bear had climbed down and departed.

Signs were posted advising the public that two bears are in the area.

The area in question is just west of a parking lot west of 37 Street S.W. as you enter the Weaselhead Flats at 37 Street S.W. and 66 Avenue S.W.