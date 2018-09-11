The recent pre-hibernation activities of a black bear that made its way into southwest Calgary has prompted trail closures and the placement of a bear trap.

The black bear startled staff members of the 1600 World Bier Haus in Glenmore Landing on Sunday evening when the animal helped itself to the contents of the garbage bins. The bear fled into the wooded area along the Glenmore Reservoir and members of the public were asked to avoid the area between Glenmore Landing and Heritage Park.

A second sighting of a black bear was reported Monday evening near the intersection of 90 Avenue and 14 Street Southwest, a short distance from Glenmore Landing and a third sighting occurred Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Alberta Fish and Wildlife conservation officers stated that the bear had likely made its way to the west side of the reservoir, near the Weaselhead Flats. Officials said there was little cause for concern as the animal had shown no aggression and appeared to fear humans.

Fish and Wildlife officials confirm the trap was set in the area over concerns the bear could become habituated to garbage. Anyone who spots the bear is asked to call 1-800-642-3800.