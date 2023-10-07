Bear warning not enough scare off hikers and bikers in Bragg Creek

A bear warning in effect for the West Bragg Creek Recreation Area wasn’t enough to deter hikers and bikers on Saturday.

Sean Hickey ventured to area for a run.

“There are bears in the area, you got to be aware and safe about that,” said Hickey.

The warning by Alberta Parks came to effect on October 4th. According to Alberta Parks' website it happened after “A surprise encounter with a grizzly bear that resulted in a bluff charge.”

A bear warning is also in place for a construction site on Highway 40, east of Kananaskis Golf Course.

“You got to take the precautions and do what you can,” said Hickey.

Alberta Parks advises people to:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

CTV News spoke with several bikers looking to capitalize on the beautiful weather, none of whom were travelling alone.

Armand Ewert was biking in the area with a friend. They were suppose to go to Moose Mountain near Bragg Creek but that is impacted by a bear closure.

“Switched it up and came over to West Bragg (Creek) because there are a lot more people and that is probably the number one drivers of (ways to) keep bears away,” said Ewert. “It’s the great outdoors, there is sort of never any guarantees.”

The safety for many is top of mind of after two people were mauled to death in Banff National Park recently. Parks Canada received an alert indicating a bear attack from a GPS device in the Red Deer River Valley on September 30th.

“I read all the details, these people, I don’t think you could have had a couple of people more knowledgeable, it was just bad luck,” said Ewert.

For people heading out to bike or hike, trail advisory can be checked here for Kananaskis.