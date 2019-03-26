

CTV Calgary Staff





An early evening water main break caused by electrical company workers flooded a section of 14 Avenue Southwest on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of 14 Ave and Centre Street South at approximately 7:00 p.m. after the burst pipe was reported and encountered water nearly 30 centimetres (a foot) deep.

City of Calgary water works employees halted the flow of water to prevent additional pooling but the water main will require additional repairs. According to Calgary Fire Department officials, the break was caused by an electrical company working on the site.

A total of 15 people were evacuated from two residential buildings in the vicinity of the break but have since returned to their homes.