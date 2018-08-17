Parks Canada officials confirm a bison bull has been euthanized and a second bison is being monitored after the animals left Banff National Park.

The two bison left the park on August 5 in separate directions.

On August 16, following efforts to coerce the animal back to the park, a decision was made to euthanize one of the bulls as it posed a safety risk to the public and livestock.

Parks Canada says the second wayward bison does not pose a risk to humans or livestock and efforts are underway to relocate the animal back into the reintroduction zone.

The other 32 bison in Banff National Park remain in the heart of the reintroduction zone and officials say the animals are successfully adapting to their new home.