Black Lives Matter YYC president charged after high school protest turned into fight

Calgary police say a second person is facing charges in a protest outside a local high school that escalated into a physical confrontation.

Officers were at Western Canada High School on the morning of May 17 to "support public safety" at the protest, which fluctuated in size throughout the day but involved an estimated 80 people.

Police say during the protest, a fight broke out between two people with opposing views. The situation escalated, until it became physical, resulting in "a number of people" assaulting one youth and one man.

Officers managed to separate the opposing groups and say no other physical confrontations took place.

On Friday, police announced Adora Nwofor, 47, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of mischief.

"Hate motivation was deemed a factor in the incident," police said in a news release.

Nwofor, the president of Black Lives Matter YYC, is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

She is the second person to be charged in the incident.

Taylor McNallie, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of unlawful confinement.

Following an investigation by the hate crime prevention team, hate motivation was applied to the charges.

McNallie is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.