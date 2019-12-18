BROCKET -- Youth in Blackfoot communities will receive help to reach their academic goals through an initiative by the University of Lethbridge, the MasterCard Foundation and Blackfoot Confederacy.

The initiative creates support systems youths can go to while attending post-secondary institutions. There will also be economic inclusion and development opportunities within the Blackfoot communities.

The University of Lethbridge will work hand-in-hand with the Blackfoot Confederacy on the matter, while further developing a campus Indigenous people can feel comfortable studying at.

MasterCard’s Foundation contribution totals $15 million over the next five years creating co-op placement giving Blackfoot youth entrepreneurship support and helping them find employment opportunities.

"I think part of me just sort of jumped up with excitement," said University of Lethbridge chancellor Charles Weaselhead.

"I think it was a real pleasant surprise that we are going to be working with the Blackfoot Confederacy, especially with the youths and we all know that the Aboriginal youths are the fast-growing population in our communities," he added.

The funding provides an additional 30 Blackfoot and Indigenous students the opportunity to attend the university.

"I want everyone to get a degree, I want everyone to have the opportunity to believe in themselves. I never believed in myself but education really opened up my eyes," said Sarah Russel, a young Indigenous woman and recent University of Lethbridge graduate.

The program begins in the fall of 2020.