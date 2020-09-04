CALGARY -- Calgary firefighters battled a blaze at a ball diamond in the northeast.

Smoke could be seen for some distance as calls started coming into 911 just after 7 a.m. Friday for reports a shed was on fire in the 1800 block of 39th Avenue N.E., at the Jaycee Slopitch Park.

A second call indicated the fire had spread to nearby bleachers.

Firefighters arrived soon after and were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported and investigators are now looking into a cause.