CALGARY -- Unifor employees have abided by a court injunction to remove a blockade at a Co-op cardlock facility in southern Alberta.

By noon on Sunday, the metal fences and large trucks were removed and truckers were able to access fuel terminal in Carseland to fill up.

Tony Caccia-Birch is relieved the headache is finally over.

“It's been a slice of hell,” he told CTV News Calgary.

“The company and the union were in a dispute that didn't involve us truckers at all, and they used us as the meat in the sandwich and put us through hell for over two months.”

Caccia-Birch said the disruption meant he and many others couldn’t do their jobs properly, and cost them money.

“They made us wait for hours and hours and the line ups were horrendous. I've been trucking for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Caccia-Birch said.

The picket line in Carseland was a secondary one to show support for workers at the Regina Co-op Refinery Complex. More than 750 union workers have been locked out since Dec. 5, fighting to keep their pension pay and worker’s rights.

The union plans on supporting the employees until a new agreement is reached.