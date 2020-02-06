CALGARY -- Striking union members have been made aware of an interim court injunction forcing them to remove their blockade at the Carseland fuel terminal, southeast of Calgary.

Unifor employees have been on the picket line for nearly two weeks, setting up metal fences and blocking all access with large moving trucks. They are fighting to keep their pension pay and worker rights.

Thursday’s court injunction decision, made in a Calgary courtroom, now means the metal fences at the Carseland Cardlock must come down.

The Unifor picketers are still allowed to be there but they must stand at least five metres away from the terminal property and can no longer block access or interfere with anyone looking to enter or leave.

A judge has also order both parties to come to an agreement on costs within the next 10 days.

Despite the ruling, employees prevented a Co-op truck from fueling up Thursday morning.

Union members claimed they had not been informed of the court injunction decision by their lawyers, so they remained in place.

Several RCMP officers were also on scene and, when asked by CTV News if the actions of the picketers’ was illegal, they offered no response.

More than 750 union workers of Federated Co-operatives Limited have been locked out of their Regina Refinery Plant since Dec. 5, 2019.

The dispute, which has spilled into Alberta, saw both sides return to the bargaining table last Friday. FCL says talks broke down after 12 hours.

Local farmers and ranchers were allowed into the cardlock terminal on Sunday after union members temporarily moved the fences to allow them access to fill up.

The FCL said their gas stations and cardlock will soon see fuel shortages in southern Alberta.