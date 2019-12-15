Police in Lethbridge are investigating an assault that was discovered by a blood trail in the early morning hours of Dec. 14.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an apartment building in the 3500 block of Sylvan Road S. after someone reported finding blood on both the outside and inside of the building.

According to police, officers were led to an apartment where they found a man bleeding profusely from injuries to his face.

He was taken to hospital.

Police have one man in custody, but the investigation into the assault continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police.