Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation

The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.

Community engagement sessions hosted by Kainai Children Services are set to take place on the Blood Reserve throughout the summer as well as in surrounding cities where Blood Tribe members reside, including Lethbridge, Calgary and Edmonton.

Family preservation coordinators say the change will allow community members to better understand their needs and learn from those with lived experiences in the child welfare system.

The Blood Tribe adds that regaining control over family servies is also essential for healing and addressing historical injusticies faced by the Kainai Nation.