Bo Levi Mitchell finally makes his return to McMahon Stadium

Bo Levi Mitchell spent 10 seasons in the red and white and had a lot of success with the Calgary Stampeders.

During that time, he helped the team win a pair of Grey Cups and won the Most Outstanding Player award, twice.

But since signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after the 2022 season, Mitchell hasn't played a game at McMahon Stadium.

The CFL schedule-maker only had the Stamps and Ti-Cats facing each other once last season and that game was in Hamilton.

Mitchell says he has fond memories of his time in Calgary but it was a little different when he arrived at the stadium on Thursday.

"Feels good to be back but it felt weird parking on this side for the first time, but excited to be here," he said.

"Win, loss or tie, I think I'll cherish this moment either way. Any time you can spend a lot of time in one place is obviously a blessing and it means you had a lot of success and a lot of loyalty as well."

Highly competitive

Jake Maier ended up replacing Mitchell in Calgary.

In fact, Mitchell was the backup in his last season with the Stamps.

The two remain great friends off the field but once on it, both say it's all about winning.

"Our bond has always been through competition," Maier said.

"Whether it was golfing or watching sports or out there practising together, it was always who can outdo each other today. That's where our bond started and if there's anything we have in common, it's definitely that. I think the feeling is mutual – we both want to beat each other pretty good."

Mitchell has extra motivation to beat the Stamps, and to get the better of his former quarterback partner.

"I want to beat him anywhere we are, on the golf course, on the football field, no matter what," the 34-year-old said.

"That's anybody but a guy that you're competitive with and is a good buddy, it gives you a little more motivation to beat him."

Who has the advantage?

Mitchell spent 10 seasons practising against the Stampeders defence.

He knows them and they know him.

Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson isn't sure who has the advantage.

"There's a lot of film on Bo and we've had him here for what, nine or 10 years? So I believe both people know each other quite well. We'll see who that helps and who that hurts," he said.

Waiting to see the reception

Mitchell did a lot of great things for the Stamps and this is a chance for fans to give him a proper send-off.

Mitchell says he'll be ready for whatever the fans have for him.

"I'm sure they'll be good but I'm sure there will be a minority there that might throw some boos out there, too, which is fine," he said.

"I'm playing for the opposite team now, so no matter what it is, I'm just excited to get back here and play in front of them."

Kick-off for Friday night's game is a little after 7 p.m.