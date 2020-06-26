CALGARY -- Days after a boating advisory was lifted for the Bow and Elbow Rivers, one has been put back in place by the City of Calgary.

That means Calgarians are advised against watercraft activities due to higher than expected flow rates.

"No flooding over riverbanks is expected, however, flows on the Bow and Elbow are expected to increase significantly due to anticipated precipitation," the city said in a release.

"This will make conditions on and near the rivers more dangerous."

The Calgary Fire Department aquatics team will be monitoring the rivers while the advisory is in place.

The city issued a number of reminders around water safety, including:

Exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and destabilization

Warn children about the dangers of fast-moving water, particularly those residents who live near the rivers

Cyclists and pedestrians should watch for low-lying areas where the river can submerge the pathways

Keep pets away from fast moving water

Remove lawn furniture and other portable items off the river bank

More information on water safety can be found on the city's website, and information on flow rates can be found online.