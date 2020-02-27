Body discovered near pathway in southeast Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:47AM MST
The homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered in southeast Calgary early Thursday.
CALGARY -- The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered along a pathway near Deerfoot Trail and Seton Blvd. S.E. early Thursday.
A passerby made the discovery about 6 a.m.
Police have released few details, other than to say the body was an adult.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.