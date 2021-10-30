Body found in home in northeast Calgary

CALGARY -

A dead body was found inside a home on the 100 block of Pinehill Road Northeast Saturday, according to police.

Around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the Pineridge neighbourhood after reports of a dead body in a home. Officers found the body of a woman in her 50s inside.

One person has been taken into custody, according to Calgary police. They added an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.