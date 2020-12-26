Advertisement
Body found in SE Calgary on Boxing Day
Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 7:44PM MST
Police have taped off an area after a body was found in SE Calgary on the morning of Dec. 26, 2020.
CALGARY -- Police are investigating after a body was found in an industrial area in the southeast.
Officers taped off an area around 54 Street and west of Hubalta Road.
They were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, but were still holding the scene as of the evening.
No further details have been released.