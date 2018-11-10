CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Body found inside Lethbridge apartment after early morning fire
A body was discovered inside a burned-out apartment unit at a building in the southern part of Lethbridge early Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:49AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, November 10, 2018 12:07PM MST
Authorities in Lethbridge are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out apartment in a south-side building.
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Landmark building, in the 500 block of 6 Street S., at about 4:23 a.m.
Firefighters managed to quickly knock down the fire that was isolated to one unit.
Unfortunately, they discovered the body of a person inside.
Numerous other people were forced out of the building because of the extensive smoke but have since been able to return to their homes.
No one else was injured.
The victim’s identity and gender has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.