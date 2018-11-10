Authorities in Lethbridge are investigating after a body was found inside a burned-out apartment in a south-side building.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Landmark building, in the 500 block of 6 Street S., at about 4:23 a.m.

Firefighters managed to quickly knock down the fire that was isolated to one unit.

Unfortunately, they discovered the body of a person inside.

Numerous other people were forced out of the building because of the extensive smoke but have since been able to return to their homes.

No one else was injured.

The victim’s identity and gender has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.