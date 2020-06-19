CALGARY -- Emergency crews have recovered a body from the Bow River in south Calgary.

The discovery was made Friday afternoon near where police recovered the car of a missing man who is presumed to be dead and the victim of a homicide, however police said Friday evening they do not believe it to be Shane Smith.

Police recovered Smith's car parked on Deerfoot Trail near the bridge over the Bow River. Smith is presumed dead and police say they believe he was killed at a home in southeast Calgary on the evening of June 6.

They say his car was driven to where it was found sometime between 11 p.m. on June 6 and the morning of June 9. They are asking anyone with dashcam footage who drove by the area to contact them at 403-266-1234.

On Monday, police arrested 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie in relation to Smith’s death. Abercrombie faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

This is a developing story, more to come ...