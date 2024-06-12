Bombers snap five-game losing streak with 10-4 triumph over Lethbridge Bulls

The Brooks Bombers snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 11-6.

The win also snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bulls, including last week’s 31-26 loss in one of the highest-scoring baseball games of all time.

The Bombers got off to an early 2-0 lead, getting run producing hits from Kelton Phillips and Antony Gilbert.

The lead grew in the third, and fourth, capped by Joseph Gelpi’s first homer as a Bomber, putting Brooks up 4-0.

Stauffer stumbled in the fourth and after loading up the bases on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman, was replaced by Grant Harvill.

Harvill allowed one run to cut it to 4-1 but then shut the Bulls down for three and two-thirds innings, striking out five and giving up no earned runs.

The Bombers loaded the bases themselves, and then cleared them on a Maddox Shaver triple that made the score 7-1.