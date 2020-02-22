CALGARY -- The temperature outside may have been just above freezing on Saturday but that didn't stop some Calgarians from Freezin' for a Reason.

Around 100 brave souls took part in the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics at Arbour Lake, which saw participants jump into the water through a hole in the ice.

The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run raising money for Special Olympics Alberta, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of Albertans with intellectual disabilities through the transformative power of sport.

There are more than 3,300 Special Olympics athletes representing 140 communties across the province.

Calgary was the third of five cities holding polar plunges this year.

In Edmonton, participants made the leap on Jan. 26, followed by Lethbridge on Feb. 1. The next polar plunge is scheduled for Feb. 29 in Red Deer, then in Medicine Hat on March 14.

This year's fundraising goal is $250,000 and donations can also be made online.