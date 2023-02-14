Break-and-enter suspect shot dead by Calgary police in Franklin Industrial Park

One person is dead after being shot by police early Tuesday morning.

The incident occured at a three-storey building in the 3000 block of Second Avenue S.E., just north of Memorial Drive, in the Franklin Industrial Park.

"At about 4:20 this morning, police were called to that address in the southeast," Chief Const. Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service told CTV News. "It's a commercial building and there was a break-and-enter to the area.

"When (officers) got there, they ended up finding an individual inside the building. The individual confronted members, allegedly in possession of a weapon, and it resulted in an officer-involved shooting."

"The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Neufeld confirms that a CPS member was injured during the response and treated on scene by EMS.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of police.