    Dawgs demolish Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3

    Okotoks Dawgs fans celebrate Friday's 16-3 victory over Moose Jaw. (Photo: X@Okotoks_Dawgs) Okotoks Dawgs fans celebrate Friday's 16-3 victory over Moose Jaw. (Photo: X@Okotoks_Dawgs)
    Okotoks had hot bats on a hot Friday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3.

    The Dawgs got home runs from Connor Crowson, Lou Anderson, and Barry Eiseman as Okotoks hit all-star Saturday sporting a gaudy 30-11 record.

    Brock Townsend tossed five innings for the Dawgs, allowing three hits and one earned run.

    Saturday, Okotoks hosts the WCBL all-star game. It all kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Home Run Derby, followed by the game at 7 p.m. and fireworks after the game ends.

