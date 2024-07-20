Dawgs demolish Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3

Okotoks had hot bats on a hot Friday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3.

The Dawgs got home runs from Connor Crowson, Lou Anderson, and Barry Eiseman as Okotoks hit all-star Saturday sporting a gaudy 30-11 record.

Brock Townsend tossed five innings for the Dawgs, allowing three hits and one earned run.

Saturday, Okotoks hosts the WCBL all-star game. It all kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Home Run Derby, followed by the game at 7 p.m. and fireworks after the game ends.