CALGARY -- The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be is facing another battle away from the wrestling ring.

On Thursday, former Stampede Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Bret 'Hitman' Hart announced on Instagram that he would soon be undergoing a procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma.

The Calgarian has been a champion for cancer screening following his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2013 that was detected early as the result of a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test and successfully treated.

His brother Smith Hart's prostate cancer was not caught in its initial stages and the 68-year-old died from the disease in 2017.