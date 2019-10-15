CALGARY — With water pooling in the lower floor light fixtures at a Motel 6 in Airdrie early Tuesday, firefighters had to cut the power and some guests were forced to relocate to other rooms.

The Airdrie Fire Department was called about 6:20 a.m. and arrived to the four-storey building on Gateway Drive N.E. to find large amounts of water flowing from a damaged sprinkler head on the top floor.

Water was pooled in the hallway and flowing freely to the lower floors.

No injuries were reported and investigators are searching for a cause to the damaged sprinkler.