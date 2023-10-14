Brooks Bullies: Bandits blank Bobcats 8-0, winning seventh AJHL game in a row
The season is only a few weeks old, but Bandit goaltender Johnny Hicks already has three shutouts, after Brooks rubbed out the Lloydminster Bobcats 8-0 Friday night.
Hicks kicked out all 18 shots the Bobcats fired at him to rack up his second straight shutout. Hicks hasn't allowed a goal in 126 minutes and 55 seconds – and counting.
The Bandits improved their record to 9-1, and the only surprise there is that they've actually lost once.
Hunter Wallace, Nic DeGraves twice, Quinn McCall, Dylan Compton, Nathan Free, Ty Mason and Logan Sawyer scored for Brooks, who set a season high for shots on goal with 50 against 18 for the Bobcats.
The Bandits will try to make it eight in a row Saturday night when they travel to Okotoks to take on the Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.