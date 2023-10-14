Brooks Bullies: Bandits blank Bobcats 8-0, winning seventh AJHL game in a row

The season is only a few weeks old, but Bandit goaltender Johnny Hicks already has three shutouts, after Brooks rubbed out the Lloydminster Bobcats 8-0 Friday night.

Hicks kicked out all 18 shots the Bobcats fired at him to rack up his second straight shutout. Hicks hasn't allowed a goal in 126 minutes and 55 seconds – and counting.

The Bandits improved their record to 9-1, and the only surprise there is that they've actually lost once.

Snaps from Friday night's 8-0 win!



📸 Rayne Makin pic.twitter.com/UftDA9Zuli — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) October 14, 2023

Hunter Wallace, Nic DeGraves twice, Quinn McCall, Dylan Compton, Nathan Free, Ty Mason and Logan Sawyer scored for Brooks, who set a season high for shots on goal with 50 against 18 for the Bobcats.

The Bandits will try to make it eight in a row Saturday night when they travel to Okotoks to take on the Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.