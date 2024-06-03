Brush fire brought under control just west of Calgary

A blaze in the brush just west of Calgary has been contained, but it was a challenging battle to get there.

Monday's fire was reported in the Heritage Woods area around 5:40 p.m.

Black smoke was able to be seen for kilometres.

Jon Evans, deputy fire chief with Rocky View County, said early fire crews found a fully consumed outbuilding or shed and flames quickly spreading into the surrounding forested area.

Evans described the fire as jumping through the bushes, causing multiple flare-ups.

At the worst of it, he said, seven residential structures were at risk, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control before any were damaged.

A dozen apparatus and 27 firefighters were required.

Evans said some will stay behind into the night for fire watch and to deal with any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Evans said despite recent moisture, it is still very dry.

FireSmart educational materials are great resources, he reminded.