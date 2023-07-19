Bulls make it 2 in a row with 5-1 win over Bombers as Haney named MVP in WCBL all-star game

The Lethbridge Bulls snagged their second win in a row Tuesday, defeating the Bombers 5-1 in a game played at Elks Stadium in Brooks.

The Bombers scored first, but it was all Lethbridge after that.

The Bulls currently sit third in the west division, while Brooks is fifth.

A Lethbridge Bull was also the story Saturday night in Okotoks, where Bull Kalem Haney was named the MVP of the WCBL all-star game.

Haney had a homer, a single and scored twice as the western all-stars came back to defeat the east 10-4.

The West All Stars deliver a 10-4 victory over the East and Kalem Haney is your #WCBL All-Star Game MVP! pic.twitter.com/202Hp3xOgk — The WCBL (@wcbleague) July 16, 2023

The two teams move on to Lethbridge for a Wednesday night contest at Spitz Stadium. It's the Lethbridge Chamber Food Bank drive tonight. Fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank in exchange for a free spin on the Wheel of Wow!

Game time is 7:05 p.m.