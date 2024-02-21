BUMP Festival launches year-round guided mural tours around Calgary

Calgary's Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival is launching year-round guided mural tours.

The annual street art festival sees Calgary transformed with public art installations and murals.

Previously, officials only offered tours in August, when the festival was running, but announced Tuesday they will now be offering the tours throughout the year.

"Our murals have become integral to the fabric of Calgary, sparking conversations, inspiring creativity, and transforming neighbourhoods," said Anna Maclaren, mural manager at BUMP Festival, in a news release.

Maclaren says the murals have garnered "significant community interest," which is why they are offering additional tours starting March 2.

"Through the BUMP Mural Tours program, attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the artistic vision behind each mural, uncover the stories and inspirations that drive their creation, and explore the transformative impact of public art on local neighbourhoods," she said.

To start, guides will lead art lovers along the BUMP classic tour route in the Beltline.

"As Calgary continues to embrace it’s identity as a hub for artistic expression, BUMP Festival remains dedicated to fostering a culture of creativity and community engagement," Maclaren said.

The tours will start with one route in March, but plans are to expand it to five by April.

Each tour route will showcase up to 22 murals.