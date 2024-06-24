Byelection opens in Chestermere, Alta., to decide mayor and council

The City of Chestermere is set to head to the polls on Monday for a byelection that could see an entirely new mayor and council elected for the community east of Calgary.

Mayor Jeff Colvin and three councillors – Mel Foat, Blaine Funk and Stephen Hartley – were all fired by the provincial government last year following a review that said the city was being governed improperly.

All four are running for office again, but so are 20 other people vying to become councillors and three others for mayor.

The byelection comes as Colvin, Foat, Funk and Hartley are being sued by the City of Chestermere, which is demanding the group pay back more than $650,000 of taxpayer money it says was spent improperly.

The city says the money was spent on legal fees, alcohol, surveillance devices and expenses for one councillor's spouse.

The lawsuit, which has not been tested in court, says none of the expenses were properly approved by the city.

Full details on the byelection and the candidates can be found on the city's website.

