A 40-year-old Calgary man has been charged with murder following a fatal attack on his brother-in-law in the parking lot of a bowling alley in El Monte, California early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirms that Loi Vi Tran of Calgary was arrested by members of the El Monte Police Department shortly after midnight on September 16 after his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Stephen Tran, was stabbed multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife. Stephen Tran was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Prosecutors say the altercation followed several hours of bowling with members of the extended Tran family. Loi Vi Tran allegedly paid for everyone’s bowling and left the establishment. When Stephen Tran exited the bowling alley, there was an exchange of words between the brothers-in-law that escalated into the stabbing attack.

Loi Vi Tran has been charged with murder with the special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and using a deadly and dangerous weapon. Should the Calgarian be found guilty, he would be eligible for the death penalty or life in state prison with no possibility for parole.

The prosecutors are asking that Loi Vi Tran be denied bail.

The City of El Monte is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Los Angeles.