2 defensive backs released, 2 former Stampeders elected to CFL Hall of Fame

The Calgary Stampeders made a couple of surprise moves Friday, releasing a pair of defensive backs.

The biggest surprise was the departure of Jonathan Moxey. He played 50 games with the stampeders and three playoff games over four seasons with the team.

Last year, he had 18 defensive tackles and an interception.

The Stamps also parted ways with defensive back Julian Charles.

Rookie camp for the Stamps gets underway Wednesday. Main camp starts on Sunday.

One more note on the Stamps: a couple of former Stampeders are going into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Marvin Coleman and Vince Goldsmith are part of the class of 2024.