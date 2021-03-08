CALGARY -- A 38-year-old Calgary man faces drug-trafficking charges following an investigation into the drug trade on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Cochrane RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) began targeting street-level drug trafficking on the nation, located west of Calgary, in January. According to RCMP, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl was seized by officers.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Barrie Pettitt of Calgary was arrested on Feb. 3 and subsequently charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled drug or substance and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

Pettitt has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled March 9 appearance in Cochrane provincial court.