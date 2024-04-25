RCMP investigating homicide in Gleichen, Alta.

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was killed in Gleichen, Alta., on Wednesday evening.

RCMP were contacted by EMS around 7:20 p.m. for a call about an unresponsive man.

When police arrived on the scene, the man was dead and had injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Following an autopsy in Calgary on Thursday, the death was deemed to be a homicide.

Anyone with information about this man’s death is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP detachment at 403-734-3056.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Gleichen is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Calgary.