Ron Doornbos has passed away in a Calgary hospital bed from the injuries he suffered in Fountain Hills, Arizona in March when an SUV left the road and struck him, his wife Patti, and a couple from Iowa.

Friends confirm to CTV that Doornbos died Tuesday morning at the Foothills Medical Centre.

The March 13 crash also claimed the lives of 60-year-old Patti ‘Lou’ Doornbos, 72-year-old Robert Bonita and 71-year-old Karen Bonita.

Ron Doornbos, 60, was transported to Calgary in late March on a medevac flight in a medically-induced coma after suffering numerous injuries including a severe head injury and a broken neck.

The Doornbos has been vacationing in the town of Fountain Hills, northeast of Phoenix, at the time of the fateful collision. The Doorbnos has been out for a walk and were standing at a corner waiting to cross the road when the SUV jumped the curb and collided with them and the Bonitas.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man who has not been identified by members of the Maricopa Police Department, had not been charged in connection with the fatal collision as of late March. At that time, police had ruled out criminal speed as a contributing factor in the crash.