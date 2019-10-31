CALGARY — Tai Trinh is Calgary’s newest multi-millionaire after claiming a $65-million Lotto Max jackpot.

He purchased his winning ticket at the store he visits regularly to buy lottery tickets and a coffee.

He used a ticket kiosk to check his quick pick numbers on Oct. 4 and wasn’t sure if he believed it at first.

“I check first time, I saw that and then I double-checked again, and then I go to take the print out, and I double-check again, and put in pocket and done, done,” said Trinh.

The 63-year-old is semi-retired, and lost his wife three years ago. He didn’t elaborate on his family but said he emigrated from Vietnam in 1980 and has no immediate plans for the money, other than to put it in the bank.

“Nothing you know, I didn’t tell anyone right now, not yet, after the press everybody knew right,” he said.

The win is not only the largest in Alberta’s history but also tied with the Canadian record.

“Alberta has had its share of Lotto Max millionaires since its launch in 2009,” said Len Rhodes, the board chair of Western Canada Lottery Corporation and said.

“In Calgary alone, there have been 29 winners, totalling $172 million.”

Trinh’s record win makes him the 200th Lotto Max millionaire in the Western prairies.

Trinh bought his $6 quick pick ticket from the Country Hills Shell in the 300 block of Country Hills Boulevard N.E.

The winning numbers were 20, 31, 35, 36, 39, 42, and 44.