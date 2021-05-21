CALGARY -- A throng of excited shoppers were lined up, in a physically-distanced fashion, outside a newly opened business in northwest Calgary on Friday.

Chunk'd Cookies, on 10 Street N.W., offers a variety of flavours of baked treats and shoppers were eager to wait a while for their turn to pick out what they wanted.

Social media helped drum up a lot of interest in the business for its first day, and all the sweet-toothed shoppers went away happy.

"They don't really have cookies like this in Calgary," said one woman.

"They look really good and I want to try them," said another. "You can't go wrong with cookies."

Owners say the business began in an industrial kitchen to fill primarily online orders, but it moved to a new location once demand grew.

It's already earned a nomination for this year's Made In Alberta awards.