Calgarians raise critical funding for ALS research and lace up at 'Betty's Run' for first time since pandemic

Calgarians gathered in-person, laced up their shoes and hit the pavement for the first time in two years to raise awareness and critical funding for ALS research.

The 26th annual Betty’s Run for ALS saw more than 1,000 runners and walkers descend on North Glenmore Park Sunday morning.

The event has donated over $8.5 million for client support services in Alberta and is one of the largest fundraisers in the province for the disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control.

As of Sunday morning, Calgarians had pledged more than $225,000 of its $400,000 goal.

Neill Fearnley was selected as this year’s official ALS ambassador for the event following his diagnosis of ALS on Aug. 23, 2021.

Since that time, Fearnley says he’s been reminded of how important human connection is and the wonderful support that is provided from sharing and learning about other people’s experiences.

As ambassador, he calls this a true honour to bring community members together again.

“To be together for the first time, after two years, it's just so great to meet other people, that are suffering from the disease because you feel very alone when you first get diagnosed,” he said.

“But with the help of the ALS Society I found others, I heard their stories and it makes one feel just a little better.”

The event was especially important to Donna Aaskow who was recently diagnosed with ALS in April.

“It’s so important to embrace each hug, each kiss and each breath, I just think that’s so important,” she said.

“The support from the ALS community is huge because the society has helped me by giving me a scooter and a wheelchair which allows me to be able to get outside.”

Betty’s Run is named after Calgarian Betty Norman who was diagnosed with ALS 26 years ago. Her year-long physical and emotional battle with the disease inspired her friends and family to organize the annual fundraiser.

Logistics coordinator for the event, Ashley Denooij, says even the smallest donation means more than anything to those impacted by the disease.

“All the research is Canadian focused, it goes to research and drug treatments and everything and just gives hope to so many families,” she said.

“I think coming together as a community and seeing how even a small group can raise so much awareness is so meaningful.”

The ALS Society of Alberta is a major resource for those living with the disease, offering information and a robust equipment loan program all at no cost to patients, while also funding for research.

Betty’s Run is just another key community event to remind Albertans living with ALS, along with their families, that they don’t have to face this disease alone.