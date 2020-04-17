CANADA -- Karma Tsewang Gyurmey is an ordained monk and lives with chronic pain. He’s a client of Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH). Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached North America, Karma was able to access a home caregiver three times a week. He relies on the visits to keep his living space clean and also to help him bathe himself. Because of his illness, he can only stand for short periods of time.

“She would help me shower, get dressed and then do light housekeeping, which was more or less just doing the dishes so I could go in and cook without having to use up what time I can be vertical, spent on washing up first,” said Gyurmey.

Now Gyurmey’s visits have been scaled down to only one time a week and even that’s a challenge because of isolation restrictions to keep everyone safe in a time of COVID-19.

Gyurmey is looking for more government funding to help him hire a private sector caregiver. Because of a skin condition he is supposed to bathe more than once a week.

“I’m supposed to be taking baths with bleach and I have prescriptions I need to apply topically and I need the help.” said Gyurmey.

Facing challenges

AISH clients face many challenges. Earlier this year, the province moved payments to the first of the month or the day before if it fell on a weekend and that has some struggling to pay their bills on time.

The pandemic has kept many AISH clients home who were able to work to supplement their income. But the province says they don’t qualify for employment insurance and the $1100 emergency needs allowance because they are already receiving government supports.

Inclusion Alberta advocates on behalf of children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families.

It’s asking the Alberta government to recognize the additional challenges facing individuals with disabilities and their families right now and to be equally compassionate as the governments of B.C. and Ontario, which have increased funding to support individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable individuals impacted by COVID-19.

Inclusion Alberta wants the province look at ways to help people on AISH sooner rather than later.

Through a release it says “The COVID-19 crisis does not differentiate between those with developmental disabilities, their families and other Albertans. It is time for our government to be equitable in its efforts to support Albertans with and without disabilities during this crisis, by recognizing the additional challenges faced by individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.”

Speaking daily

Diane Carter, the provincial spokesperson for Community and Social Services, said the department speaks daily with agencies and individuals to understand their current needs.

Carter added that the department also has regular meetings with groups representing the disability community. Next week Minister Sawhney will be holding a tele-townhall with the department’s disability clients.

"We are doing everything possible to protect public health and support Albertans impacted by COVID-19, including Albertans with disabilities,” said Diane Carter, spokesperson for community and social services. “If an AISH recipient requires additional care, we encourage them to contact their caseworker or Alberta Supports to find out what supports may be available.”

Learn more about Alberta Supports here: https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-supports.aspx