Calgary arena deal dead? Mayor says Flames intend to walk away

A new rendering of the Calgary Event Centre, which was expected to be completed in 2024 until Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on social media that the Flames intend to pull out of the deal A new rendering of the Calgary Event Centre, which was expected to be completed in 2024 until Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on social media that the Flames intend to pull out of the deal

Calgary Top Stories