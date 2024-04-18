Calgary baker celebrates sweet $1M lottery win

A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw says she hasn't been able to sleep in days.

"We're in disbelief," she said in a Thursday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

The WCLC says Teresa Passavanti has been making delicious Italian foods for Calgarians for years, and now the baker is planning to use her winnings to spoil her family and visit those living overseas.

"We’re hoping to visit family in Germany and Italy," she said. "And we have a new grandbaby we are so excited to see."

"It’s such a mix of emotions,” she added. "But it’s so good to be able to take care of everyone now."

Passavanti bought her lottery ticket from the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Centre Street.

Her winning ticket was from the March 20 draw.

"My husband was asleep when I called to tell him we’d won," she said.

"I was on my way to work and couldn’t believe my eyes."