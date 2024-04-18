CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary baker celebrates sweet $1M lottery win

    Teresa Passavanti won $2 million on the March 20, 2024 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw. Teresa Passavanti won $2 million on the March 20, 2024 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.
    Share

    A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw says she hasn't been able to sleep in days.

    "We're in disbelief," she said in a Thursday news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

    The WCLC says Teresa Passavanti has been making delicious Italian foods for Calgarians for years, and now the baker is planning to use her winnings to spoil her family and visit those living overseas.

    "We’re hoping to visit family in Germany and Italy," she said. "And we have a new grandbaby we are so excited to see."

    "It’s such a mix of emotions,” she added. "But it’s so good to be able to take care of everyone now."

    Passavanti bought her lottery ticket from the 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of Centre Street.

    Her winning ticket was from the March 20 draw.

    "My husband was asleep when I called to tell him we’d won," she said.

    "I was on my way to work and couldn’t believe my eyes."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News