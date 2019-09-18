A new, higher level of audio post-production is now available in Calgary thanks to a state-of-the-art studio.

ATMOS, at Propeller Studios, is the latest offering from cinema sound leaders Dolby Labs. It was first introduced as a theatrical sound enhancement but today it has been integrated into home theatre, VR and even mobile applications.

Some of the system's key features include the ability to move sound around a viewer, adding an overhead dimension which creates 'height' and unparalleled sound quality for the quietest dialogue to the loudest battle sequence.

Frank Laratta, sound supervisor at Propeller Studios, says ATMOS is truly the next level when it comes to sound quality, but the technology is also scalable and intelligent.

"It understands the playback room, whether it's a theatre or a home and even how many speakers it has."

Laratta says when working on a film, it's not always easy to determine how well it will come across on the wide range of audio systems it could be played back though.

"With this, it allows for what we intended at this end of content creation to be much more accurately represented on the other end, where it gets received."

The new audio format has also become a must-have for most major streaming networks.

"With Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and other streaming platforms recently adding Dolby ATMOS as an audio deliverable requirement, it is critical for Alberta productions to deliver what the market demands," says Patrick Butler, Propeller’s chief executive officer.

As the first and only ATMOS capable studio between Vancouver and Toronto, Butler hopes the access to this new technology will keep producers working in Alberta from the time the cameras start rolling up until the film’s final delivery.

"It gives opportunity to producers both local and out of market who produce in Alberta to actually complete the picture here."

Post-production for most films can make up between 15 and 30 per cent or more of the budget.

"Film and video can be a major driver in [economic] diversification, if you’ve seen the credit roll for any major motion picture, it's jobs, jobs, jobs."

The ATMOS production suite upgrade was funded in part by the Government of Alberta’s Post-Production, Visual Effects and Digital Animation Grant Program.

The $1.25 million grant is a labour-based grant program with dollars flowing directly to Alberta companies and individuals working in the post-production sector.