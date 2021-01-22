CALGARY -- A Calgary basketball coach is facing charges after a teenager who had played for him went to police alleging he had been sexually assaulted multiple times.

The complaint was made in November 2020 and an investigation was launched.

The alleged victim was 14 years old when he started playing in the Genesis Basketball League in the summer of 2016.

Police said the coach befriended the alleged victim, "often driving him to basketball games and practices, school and other locations," according to a release.

The victim also said he spent time at the coach's residence, where some of the alleged assaults took place.

Sean Maheu, 38, is charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching, and;

Sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 11.

For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, visit the Calgary & Area Child Advocacy Centre website.

Anyone who is a victim of crime, or who believes they know someone who is, should contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.