Calgary book drive and sale supports women and teens in need
If you're looking for a new novel or maybe have a stack of them you want to offload, now is the perfect time to attend the annual Crossroads Market charity book drive and sale.
The 20th annual event supports RESET Society of Calgary, where women as young as 16, with or without children, receive the support they need to exit sexual exploitation and transition back into the community.
"RESET provides immediate and safe supportive housing allowing women to stabilize and begin the process of healing," states the RESET website.
"(It also) supports each woman's progress through transitional housing to independent living as the women graduate through the EXIT (EXploitation, Intervention and Transition) program."
The market outpost tent is open and accepting book donations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from April 12 to 21.
"With an incredible collection of donated books and all proceeds going to support RESET Society programs, this event is a win-win for everyone," said Crossroads Market manager, Nicole Schon.
Once the books are collected, the charity book sale gets underway and the sale hours are as follows:
- May 2 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.;
- May 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
- May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- May 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
- May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
- May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The market has a fundraising goal of $150,000.
