CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis backstops the University of Denver Pioneers to Frozen Four

    Calgary-born goaltender Matt Davis leads University of Denver's Pioneers into the Frozen Four Thursday night against Boston University. (Photo: X@DU_Hockey) Calgary-born goaltender Matt Davis leads University of Denver's Pioneers into the Frozen Four Thursday night against Boston University. (Photo: X@DU_Hockey)
    Share

    Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis has a Thursday night date with the Frozen Four in St. Paul.

    Davis is the starting goalie for the University of Denver Pioneers, who take on Boston University, with the winner advancing to the NCAA hockey finals.

    He's not the only Calgary content on the Pioneer roster, either. His backup is Freddie Halyk, who was born in Cochrane. Defenceman Kent Anderson was also born in Calgary as was forward Rieger Lorenz and forward Carter King.

    Freshman defenceman Cale Ashcroft hails from St. Albert.

    GOALIE OF THE MONTH

    It’s Davis'  third year at the university, but his first as the starter.

    Davis, who spent time Spruce Grove of the AJHL,  had a strong season, peaking in March, when he went 9-1-0, with 1.89 goals against, a .931 save percentage and a shutout.

    He was also named the National Goaltender of the Month for March by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

    “He’s been excellent for us,” Pioneer coach David Carle said in an April 3 article by Tyler King in the Denver Gazette. “(He) really has steadied his game over the last couple months. I think the team has gotten in front of him, but he’s gotten better behind them and that’s hand-in-hand with our team defense. We obviously don’t win game one or game two (of the regional) without him. Really proud of him.

    “(He’s) been through a lot this year with the injuries and trying to come back from that. Playing for a team that can score but maybe struggled defensively a little bit, he’s had to manage that.”

    Davis, one of 23 Canadian-born players participating in the Frozen Four, will have to be on his game against the Boston University Terriers, which features two blue chip prospects from Vancouver, defenceman Tom Willander and Macklin Celebrini, who is being projected as the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

    In the other Frozen Four clash, the University of Michigan takes on Boston College.

    The title game takes place Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News