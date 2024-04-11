CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary-born goalie Matt Davis leads University of Denver to NCAA final with 2-1 overtime win over Boston University

    The University of Denver defeated Boston University 2-1 in overtime Thursday, sending the Pioneers, who feature 6 Albertans on their roster, to the NCAA finals on Saturday. (Photo: X@NCAAIceHockey) The University of Denver defeated Boston University 2-1 in overtime Thursday, sending the Pioneers, who feature 6 Albertans on their roster, to the NCAA finals on Saturday. (Photo: X@NCAAIceHockey)
    Tristan Broz scored in overtime to give the University of Denver a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Boston University on Thursday, sending the Pioneers to the NCAA final.

    Broz carried the puck into the offensive zone around eight minutes into overtime, then pulled it back, creating a screen in front of Boston University goaltender Matthieu Caron before slipping it through his five-hole for the winner.

    The win sends the Pioneers, which features six Albertans, including five from the Calgary area, into a Saturday NCAA  final matchup with the winner of Thursday night’s semi-final between Michigan and Boston College.

    Calgary-born goaltender Matt Davis was sensational in goal for Denver, and lae in the third was saved by a goal post from a shot that would have given BU a one-goal lead.

