Calgary bridge into downtown shuts down for maintenance

The 4th Avenue flyover is closed for the weekend.

It shut down at 9 p.m. Friday night, and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday morning, when only a single lane will be open.

That will continue for 18 months, until the fall of 2025.

The only exception will be during Stampede, when both lanes will be open to handle the extra traffic.

The flyover is 42 years old, and the city says repairs are badly-needed on the popular bridge to downtown.

The work will cost $12.5 million.