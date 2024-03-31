Calgary Canucks sweep the weekend with 3-2 overtime victory over Drumheller Dragons

The Calgary Canucks are two games closer to competing for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Inter Pipeline Cup after a pair of weekend victories that gave them a 2-0 series lead over the Drumheller Dragons.

The Canucks got an overtime goal from captain Bowden Singleton Saturday to give them a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dragons.

Singleton also scored in the second period, and Adam Leitch added one in the first period to provide the margin of victory.

Fought for it 💪 pic.twitter.com/1p99j8YUlB — Calgary Canucks (@Calgary_Canucks) March 31, 2024

That bookended a 5-2 victory Friday night that featured goals from Gavin Garland, Ethan Short, Riley Bracko, Singleton and Ty Hipkin.

The weekend wins put the Canucks two victories away from advancing to the AJHL finals, after they got past Grande Prairie in the quarter finals.

“It’s super-exciting,” said forward Ty Hipkin last week, in an interview with CTV News. “It’s the furthest I’ve ever been (in the playoffs).

“We’re two series away from winning it all,” Hipkin added, “so it’s very exciting.”

The Canucks have 11 first-year players on the roster.

Hipkin said Drumheller presents a lot of challenges for the Canucks.

“They play fast and they play hard so it’s almost the same as Grande Prairie, but almost a little bit faster.

“They’re in your face all the time,” he added, “so we’ve just gotta play just as fast.”

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Drumheller.