    • Calgary Canucks win bid to host 2025 Centennial Cup; event will be city's first

    The AJHL's Calgary Canucks logo can be seen in an undated photo. (Calgary Canucks) The AJHL's Calgary Canucks logo can be seen in an undated photo. (Calgary Canucks)
    The 2025 Centennial Cup is coming to Calgary.

    Monday, the Calgary Canucks announced they'd successfully won the bid to host the 2025 Centennial Cup at the Max Bell Centre.

    The 2025 edition will also mark the first Centennial Cup to be held in the city.

    Sandy Edmonstone, the Canucks' president and board chair, said this is "a testament to Calgary's enduring spirit and passion for hockey."

    "For our great province and city, it's not merely about the thrill of victory on the ice but the profound impact it leaves on our youth. As the spotlight shines, it illuminates the pathways for our young athletes, inspiring them to strive for excellence and reminding them that their dreams are within reach," Edmonstone said.

    Edmonstone also noted the event will boost the local economy and showcase support for youth sports by the energy industry.

    Meaghan Mikkelson, host organizing committee co-chair, said Calgary is "the ultimate host city for the Centennial Cup tournament."

    "With our rich history in hockey and commitment to excellence, we are ready to showcase our city's hospitality and provide an unforgettable experience for players, coaches and fans alike," Mikkelson said.

    Lyle Peterman, host organizing committee co-chair, likewise said Calgary "has proven time and time again that we are the ultimate host city."

    "Hockey fans from here and across the country can expect an entertaining and exciting atmosphere in and around Max Bell Centre with an unforgettable western heritage and Calgary flair," Peterman said.

    The 2025 Centennial Cup is scheduled for May 8-18, 2025. The Max Bell Centre is located at 1001 Barlow Tr. S.E.

